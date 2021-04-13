UTAR offers a helping hand

MANY families are currently experiencing difficulty financing their children’s tertiary education, no thanks in part to the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a not-for-profit private university, UTAR has introduced several financial options for students to pursue their dream of obtaining a university degree.

Financial options

To reduce the financial burden of new intake students and existing Foundation students proceeding to Degree programmes for the May 2021 intake, all eligible students in the foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for both full-time and part-time studies can pay their fees by instalment.

The fee instalment is limited to a maximum of three tranches, to be paid according to the following amounts and due dates:

New Intake Students

a. Foundation, Bachelor’s Degree, Postgraduate (M. Arch) with 14 teaching weeks

Tranche One: All other fees to be paid by the due date as stated in the Student Bill

Tranche Two: 50% of tuition fees to be paid before end of week 6

Tranche Three: 50% of tuition fees to be paid before end of week 10

b. Postgraduate (Coursework/ Mixed-Mode/ Research – Offered in May 2021 or earlier with 12 teaching weeks)

Tranche One: All other fees to be paid by the due date as stated in the Student Bill

Tranche Two: 50% of tuition fees to be paid before end of week 6

Tranche Three: 50% of tuition fees to be paid before end of week 8

c. Postgraduate (Research - Offered in June 2021 with 12 teaching weeks)

Tranche One: All other fees to be paid by the due date as stated in the Student Bill

Tranche Two: 50% of tuition fees to be paid one week from Tranche One due date

Tranche Three: 50% of tuition fees to be paid before end of week 8

d. Postgraduate (Research – Offered in the first half of July 2021 with 12 teaching weeks)

Tranche One: All other fees to be paid by the due date as stated in the Student Bill

Tranche Two: 50% of tuition fees to be paid one week from Tranche One due date

Tranche Three: 50% of tuition fees to be paid before end of week 11

UTAR Foundation Proceeding to Degree Programme (Malaysian Students Only)

a. UTAR Foundation Proceeding to Degree Programme with 14 teaching weeks

Tranche One: All other fees to be paid by the due date as stated in the Student Bill

Tranche Two: 50% of tuition fees to be paid before end of week 6

Tranche Three: 50% of tuition fees to be paid before end of week 10

Take note that “other fees” refer to registration fee, activity and services fee, resource centre fee, group personal accident insurance premium, medical malpractice insurance premium, exam and facility fee, caution money, etc.

For further enquiries, contact the Division of Finance at 03-9086 0288 Ext 803/804 (Sungai Long Campus) and 05-468 8888 ext 2250/2251 (Kampar Campus).

Scholarships and Loans

There are also various scholarships and financial aid available to students, such as the UTAR Scholarships for Top Achievers, UTAR Sports and Talent Scholarships, UTAR-UEC Scholarship, Kojadi Education Loan, and other offerings by corporate sponsors.

UTAR Student Welfare Fund

Students may also apply for financial assistance from the UTAR Student Welfare Fund. Applications for this fund is managed by the UTAR Department of Student Affairs and is subject to approval upon fulfilling the criteria of the application.

With these financial assistance packages, UTAR hopes that students need not postpone their studies during the current challenges.