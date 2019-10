On Sept 17, the students of BERJAYA University College (BERJAYA UC) representing the Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism travelled to Taiwan with the aim of defending their title as champions of the MICE Destination Marketing Contest.

After working hard for the last few months, having frequent meetings, brainstorming the concept, planning the proposal, fabricating displays and rehearsing their presentation, long hours on campus became an increasing occurrence for these students.

However, their efforts were not in vain, as on Sept 19, BERJAYA UC emerged as the grand champion for the fourth year in a row, scooping first place in the Star of Mice Award, Marketing Plan Award, the Booth Design Award and second place in the English Presentation Award.

A platform for aspiring students to practise and exercise innovative ideas for the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) industry, the 2019 MICE Destination Marketing Contest was hosted by the Ministry of Economic Affairs Bureau of Foreign Trade, Taiwan and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).

As the theme for the contest was “Bidding for Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) Global Conference”, students were encouraged to use their knowledge, skills and creativity to market their cities. Using the concept “Vitalising Incentives with Dazzling Experiences,” the students presented Langkawi as their marketing destination.

Riding on four tracks; ‘Be Authentic,’ ‘Be Dynamic,’ ‘Be Green-Centric,’ and ‘Be Magnetic,’ the team projected Langkawi’s authentic and traditional culture, its rich and diversified environment and unique ecosystem as the perfect location.

As BERJAYA UC always inspires students to take the extra step and go the extra mile to become successful, this results in students that are prepared in taking the initiative and exploring competitions to expose their hidden talents and stand out to future employers.

Through the university college, students will have amassed a portfolio of prestigious awards that will make them much sought-after even before graduating. Guided by lecturers of the School of Tourism, BERJAYA UC students are always critically-aware of global practices, innovations and trends. Students are also challenged to go beyond their comfort zone in research and development, planning and design, operational and public speaking skills.

Such techniques are central to BERJAYA UC’s curriculum as part of the “BERJAYA Immersion Methodology”. The School of Tourism’s way of implementing this method ensures that exposure to real-world industry practices and professions are prioritised as a key learning method for their students.

“The aim of BERJAYA UC has always been to prepare students for the workforce, and the best way to do that is to use real-world experiences to support their development as tourism and events management professionals,” said BERJAYA UC Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Dean Associate Professor Dr Ng Mei Leng.

“This competition has been the perfect occasion for students to spread their wings and apply what they have learnt in a professional setting. The students were amazing and dazzling in their performances, thus bagging the top four awards out of seven in the competition.”

BERJAYA UC Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive Emeritus Professor Walter Wong added that the students are encouraged to aspire to be better versions of themselves every day in any way that they can.

“We are very proud of all who took part in the MICE Destination Marketing Contest, and we hope this competition will provide a stepping stone for their future,” he said.