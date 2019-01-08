Why take the MBBS at MSU’s IMS?

management & Science University, better known as MSU, answers to the national and regional demand for qualified doctors by offering excellent programmes. One such is the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) through MSU’s International Medical School (IMS).

the programme is designed and sanctioned according to Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) guidelines. It is delivered in three phases: Phase 1 in Year 1; Phase 2 and Year 2; and Phase 3 across Years 3, 4 and 5. The first two years will put students through system-based modules where they will understand the basic medical sciences. The third to fifth year is delivered through discipline-based postings in medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, psychiatry, primary care, orthopedic and emergency medicine, where students develop basic clinical skills and knowledge, with the fourth year focusing on introductions to medical specialities. Clinical skills in the final year will consolidate the degree-level medical education.

What’s significant about the MSU MBBS programme is its emphasis on clinical communication skills. The course offers students opportunities to develop clinical contact early on in the syllabus, through community engagement visits to medical practices, community care facilities, and hospitals.

This practice falls in line with MSU’s focus on developing well-rounded graduates and qualified medical doctors who excel academically and in their career, personality and role as doctors. All these contribute to MSU’s and the government objectives towards excellent healthcare service in Malaysia and the region. Students complete their medical training at two referral hospitals - the Sungai Buloh Hospital and the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang.

Upon graduation, new doctors need to register with the Public Services Department and complete two years of housemanship at selected public hospitals, supervised under the Ministry f Health Malaysia. On the soon-to-be opened MSU Medical Centre, Malaysia will receive its first international university with its own teaching hospital and in-house medical placement for MBBS graduates.

Other than at its main Shah Alam campus, MSU IMS also resides in Bangalore, India, which was Malaysia’s first medical school to receive a five-year accreditation from the MMC.

For those interested in a doctor’s profession, here are some reasons to take the path towards becoming one via the MBBS programme at MSU.

1. New approach towards the curriculum besides the use of the World Federation of Medical Education Framework

2. Recognition from MMC, Medical Council of India, Sri Lanka Medical Council, Maldives Medical and Dental Council, ECFMG and WHO.

3. International placement for the students when they apply for PLAB, USMLE and other medical council exam under ECFMG.

4. Recognition, as the training hospitals – currently at country, or state reference centre allows students to assist and perform procedures.

5. Modern Skill Lab with current technology at par with professional examination center eg. MRCP, MRCS, MRCPCH and MRCOG (Professional Exam to become Specialist).

6. Training center for Medical Professional Examination i.e MRCP, is affiliated to the Royal College of Physician London.

7. The programme trains candidates who intend to sit for USMLE, PLAB, NZREX, AMC CAT MCQ EXAM practice abroad.

8. The programme achieved an IGOT (Graduate on Time) passing rate of 98%.