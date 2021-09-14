Educating new talent for healthcare management

THE Covid-19 outbreak has highlighted an urgent need for more healthcare providers and facilities, even as medical technology continues to advance at a fast pace.

As we progress, the increase in the need for a skilled workforce to manage healthcare facilities becomes inevitable. More professionals will be needed to lead and assist in the administration, management or oversight of healthcare and public health systems, hospitals and their entire networks or other medical facilities.

Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) will be offering a new Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours) Healthcare Management programme under the Faculty of Business and Finance (FBF) in efforts to ensure that Malaysia is able to retain its status as a competitive country in medical tourism once the global pandemic is beaten.

The effectiveness of the programme stems from its building of a solid understanding and foundation of public, private or government healthcare management systems.

FBF Dean Assoc Prof Dr Au Yong Hui Nee said public awareness is increasing and job demands in the healthcare industry is gradually rising and becoming more crucial in today’s workplace and lifestyle.

She added that the need for improvement in Malaysia’s healthcare system is also driven by an ageing population, as the country will have a high proportion of senior citizens in the coming decade. Efficient healthcare would allow improvements in the lifestyle quality of people in their golden age.

Upon completion of the programme, students will be equipped with a comprehensive range of analytical, problem-solving and professional skills, and knowledge in finance, budgeting, human resource, health facilities management, organisational behaviour, quality of health care services, health information management and technology, and medical and health terminology for effective communication, which are increasingly valued not just among health service providers (clinics and hospitals) but also in other areas of health support organisations, managed care organisations, consulting firms, public health departments and learning organisations.

According to Deputy Dean for R&D and Postgraduate Programmes Dr Choong Yuen Onn, UTAR’s special courses such as disease prevention, health, safety and risk management, emergency control and response management that are offered in this programme distinguishes them from other institutions that offer a similar programme.

He believes that the programme will be able to attract a wider range of groups, including students who have studied in the art stream, such as Foundation in Arts, STPM and even UEC.

Students will also be learning about business and management, including strategic management, human resource management, organisational development and economics, finance and accounting-related courses.

Head of the Department of Business Dr Tee Chee Wee also emphasised that upon completing the three-year course, the demand in the industry will be significantly high as the healthcare industry will be among essential services in the future.

Students enrolled in the programme will see themselves contributing and learning in various settings, including clinics, consulting firms, health insurance organisations, healthcare associations, hospitals, nursing homes, physician practices, mental health organisations, public health departments, rehabilitation centres, skilled nursing facilities, universities and research institutions.

For details, go to www.utar.edu.my or call 05-468 8888 (Kampar Campus) or 03-9086 0288 (Sungai Long Campus).