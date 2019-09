IN the recent release of the June 2019 ACCA examination results, three students from Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (‘TAR UC’) emerged top in Malaysia and among the best in the world with their impressive scores.

Tim Wei Yinn and Yong Kar Jun, both TAR UC Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) students, emerged as the Top Affiliate in Malaysia (ranked 6th in the world) and 2nd Top Affiliate in Malaysia (ranked 7th in the world) respectively. Yong also came in top in Malaysia (ranked 6th in the world) for the Advanced Taxation paper. As for another Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) student Lau Jia Yi, she took the honour of being the top in Malaysia (4th in the world) for the Advanced Performance Management Paper.

For Lau, this enviable achievement is not her first, as previously she emerged top in Malaysia and ranked 4th in the world for the Strategic Business Leader paper in the December 2018 ACCA examinations.