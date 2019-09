CELEBRATIONS are in order again as Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) witnessed students receiving their scrolls during the grand convocation ceremony held at the Kuala Lumpur main campus recently.

A total of 4,759 graduates successfully completed their studies and fulfilled the requirements for graduation in the August 2019 convocation, of which 2,919 are Diploma graduates, 1,839 are Bachelor Degree graduates and one Masters graduate.

The ceremony also witnessed 80 academically outstanding graduates being awarded the coveted Book Prize award. Kevin Ong, a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) Mechanical graduate and Book Prize winner, was also awarded the President’s Award. Khoo Ting Shen, a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Applied Physics with Scientific Instrumentation graduate, was named the Dr Teh Hock Heng Memorial Prize in Physics award winner.

The morning session of the TAR UC Convocation Ceremony on Aug 25 was attended by Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai, chairman of the Board of Governors of TAR UC, who praised the graduates for persevering in their studies and congratulated them for their academic success.

“Today is the day when you are rewarded for your many years of hard work and acknowledged for the knowledge and skills that you have acquired to face future challenges. I would like to congratulate all of you for successfully completing your education journey at TAR UC!”

Liow also called on the graduates to contribute towards nation-building in conjunction with the National Day celebration. He said: “I encourage you to become productive members of society by contributing fruitfully in your respective fields to make Malaysia an outstanding nation, especially as we will be celebrating our 62nd year of independence.”