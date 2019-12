A group of six young designers from The One Academy’s Digital Media Design nabbed the Best Visual Appearance Award at the first iNYALA Interactive Light Art Exhibition Award Ceremony with their entry, “Swing Beyond”.

The award was held in conjunction with iNYALA 2019, Malaysia’s first interactive light exhibition which was held last month. The event saw 12 entries, each promoting new media art which incorporates technology and interactivity.

The finalists who had their installations featured are from The One Academy, UCSI University, Multimedia University (MMU), Raffles College of Higher Education, and more.

In their entry “Swing Beyond”, Tan Yan Jun, Eric Koh Wen Hong, Tan Jia Yan, Yee Zi Xin, Lee Sher Rynn, and Tenya Soh U-Rou, created an interactive light installation which visitors can sit on and play with.

According to its designers, the installation is inspired by hope and happiness. They added that the purpose of this installation is to help users regain their courage and let their imagination run wild while reigniting their passion about life.

With “Swing Beyond”, the team wanted to encourage visitors to relive their childhood days and reminisce the moments of chasing after the impossible. They can sit on the swing, and a cloud above them changes colours to become more vibrant as the user begins to swing.

The team from The One Academy also submitted a second entry titled “Icosahedron”. This interactive installation is inspired by a polyhedron, like a 20 sided dice, but with 20 irregular surfaces. The sculpture reacts to touch and is designed to intrigue visitors, spark their imagination, and inspire them to explore.

Both the installations were made using materials which can be recycled and reused for other purposes. The exhibitions themselves are also portable and can be put up anywhere else when required.

Team leader Tan Yan Jun said the team had to finish the two installations in a little over a month. “I needed to coordinate and make sure the team was progressing within the timeline.”