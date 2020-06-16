AJCUI and UTP to organise free webinar on the new normal

ATMA JAYA CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF INDONESIA (AJCUI) and Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) of Malaysia will be organising A Talk Series 2020 with the theme “Navigating to the New Normal: Rethinking the Role of Energy Towards Global Sustainability”.

Speaking at the virtual press conference of the Talk Series 2020 held recently, UTP Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib, said warnings of an imminent global recession have been ringing louder than before. With key economic data worldwide continuing to disappoint amid the Covid-19 outbreak, experts say the worst is yet to come. The global economy is now slowing down, and some sectors have even collapsed. Until now, there is no scientific prediction as to what the world can rely on. The vaccine and medicine are still far from expectation, and the uncertainties are certain now.

Dr Agustinus Prasetyantoko, Rector of AJCUI, sees the importance of the webinar. “This webinar comes at the right time when the world is looking for some insightful views to cope with the current crises and future challenges. The serial topics of the webinar are not only important to update our knowledge and awareness, but also to inform public sector policies as well as private corporate decisions.”

The webinar is divided into three seasons, namely Season I in June 2020, Season II in September 2020, and Season III in December 2020. The first session has five talks, structured in a deductive way.

Starting from an opening talk on global and regional economic issues, the talk will be followed by topics at the sector level: energy sector dynamics, future sustainability practices, energy business operation, and government policy responses.

The speakers are the knowledgeable brains of the two universities with a long experience in the field – the top leaders, bright lecturers, real business actors in the energy sector, as well as policymakers from Indonesia and Malaysia.

The Talk Series 2020 is free, highly interactive and will include a live Q&A. To register, go to https://bit.ly/talkseries_UTP_AJCUI. All the talk series will be delivered via Microsoft Teams Meeting Apps platform.