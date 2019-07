Malaysia’s Rachel Loh and her team of three - Sameen Alam from Bangaladesh, Emilie Udnaes from Norway, and Ingrid Rasmussen from Denmark - are winners of the Telenor Youth Forum 2018-2019 cycle. They receive USD15,000 (RM63,000) in seed funding for their winning mobile solution AgriMatch, expected to help equalise the agricultural supply chain and empower farmers currently caught in a vicious cycle of debt and poverty. A pilot service will be introduced in Myanmar where 70% of the population rely on agriculture as its primary source of income. Digi is part of global telecommunications provider Telenor Group. For more information on the Telenor Youth Forum and AgriMatch, visit www.tyfexhibition.com