Balanced education

Come 2020, the Australian Matriculation (AUSMAT) programme at Methodist College Kuala Lumpur (MCKL) will be turning 20!

AUSMAT is a pre-university programme that caters to students who prefer continuous assessments instead of just one final examination. The syllabus is contemporary, comprehensive and learner-friendly. It is also considered the sweet spot between pre-university and undergraduate studies because of its continuous assessment grading system.

This qualification is recognised as an entry qualification not only by Malaysian and Australian universities but also by many universities all over the world. Its alumni have furthered their studies in Ireland, Indonesia, Singapore, the U.S., Canada, and many non-Australian universities.

Like all other MCKL programmes, the AUSMAT programme at MCKL does not only focus on classroom-based learning but also helps students develop soft skills through its community-based Service Learning subject. This complementary subject has helped many of their students attain a positive outlook on life with the belief that they can make a unique difference in the world.

One such student is social entrepreneur and former MCKL student, Wong Xiao Cheng.

A two-time STAR Scholarship recipient as well as the University of Nottingham’s Vice-Chancellor Global Graduate award winner, she graduated with First Class Honours and is now the chief executive officer of Earth Heir, a company that provides additional incomes to underprivileged artisans while preserving heritage skills and culture.

She credits MCKL’s holistic education for igniting her passion for helping others and pursuing excellence in life. She believes that the Service Learning subject inspired her to pursue community work further. It also gave her a

different outlook on life and career

besides inculcating long-term sustainable values.

Another alumni, Kelvin Chan, who is currently studying Electrical Engineering at University of Malaya shares: “The Australian Matriculation programme has always stood out for me due to its modern syllabus, which equips us with the tools to solve current real-life problems.

“Besides that, its unique combination of coursework and exams keeps me competitive and encourages me to work hard throughout the year.”

On top of the Service Learning subject, MCKL will be introducing an Enhancement Course for the incoming AUSMAT January intake students. Courses include Leadership, Critical Thinking Skills, Problem Solving Skills, University Prep Course andCareer & Enterprise.

This further prepares students for the AUSMAT assessments – MCKL subscribes to ReviseOnline, which is an online revision portal exclusively for AUSMAT students where they have access to more than 30,000 exam questions written by experts and teachers from Western Australia.

MCKL offers pre-university programmes such as Cambridge A Level and Australian Matriculation, Diploma programmes in Early Childhood Education, English Literature and Social Work, the American Degree Transfer Program, and professional accounting courses – CAT and ACCA.

Registration is now open for January 2020 intakes.