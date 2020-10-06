Brew your career

THE Heineken Asia Pacific Graduate Programme (APGP) is back and is currently open for applications from fresh graduates and young talents to join its 2021 intake, offering an opportunity to eventually take on a career at the company.

Malaysian graduates may submit online applications from now until Oct 27.

The Heineken APGP is a two-year programme that offers successful applicants a unique combination of formal and on-the-job leadership training, including mentorship from Heineken’s senior management team across Asia Pacific.

The selected graduates will also get the chance to rotate assignments every six months, with their first year spent between the various functions within their home Operating Company (OpCo), while their second year will cover assignments in two other Heineken OpCos in Asia Pacific.

Heineken operates in more than 20 countries in the region.

Heineken Malaysia’s human resources director Kuhan Kanagarajan (right) said: “At Heineken Malaysia, people are at the heart of our company, and we are strong believers of progress.

“It is in our DNA to nurture and develop our people to ensure they are continuously growing and delivering success not only for themselves, but also for the company.”

He added: “Last year, the APGP received a total of 850 applicants in Malaysia, compared to 689 in 2018.

“We have seen the success of the Heineken APGP over the years with growing number of applications and recruits, and we invite eager and innovative young talents to embark on this exciting journey with us.”

Designed to accelerate career development, the Heineken APGP provides opportunities for graduates to gain valuable experiences through the programme’s cross-functional offerings and explore their true potential by working with one of the world’s leading brewers.

Participation in the Heineken APGP is open to Malaysian graduates from a wide range of backgrounds, including commerce, supply chain, finance, human resources, corporate affairs, legal, and digital, among others.

Interested candidates can find out more about the programme at careers.theheinekencompany.com/APGP/.