Broadening their horizons

GOING abroad to study for a short term or on a student exchange programme is a great opportunity for students to broaden their horizons, both academically and culturally. Students can learn about other cultures and meet people from diverse backgrounds, all while experiencing different approaches to learning.

Last year 10 students from various programmes at Sunway University had the opportunity to attend the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) Summer School. Here, some of them share their thoughts and experiences.

“I remember how intimidated I was during my first day of the LSE Summer School. When we were doing self-introduction, a majority of my classmates were from prestigious universities such as Harvard, MIT, UC Berkeley and HKU. But when I spoke to them later, I found them approachable and humble despite their impressive backgrounds. With time, my sense of inferiority faded away and I was gradually able to keep up with them during class discussions. And I began to realise that everyone is equal, and it is important to have confidence in our own abilities,” said Alice Voong Shew Yin.

Alice, who is currently in the BSc (Hons) in Accounting and Finance at Sunway University, took the Competitive Strategy and Game Theory course while at LSE.

“Tutorials were on a daily rotation with a three-hour lecture in the afternoon. There was a mid-term exam in the second week and the finals on the last day of LSE Summer School,” she explained. For Alice, her time at LSE helped her build confidence, enabled her to be more independent and encouraged her to interact with people from various cultures and backgrounds.

For Chok Ka Lok who is pursuing his BA (Honours) Entrepreneurship, what he found most interesting was the opportunity to mix around with a diverse group of people from all around the world. He took the Business Strategy in International and Emerging Markets course, and stayed at Duchy House, which is just a five minutes walking distance away from LSE.

“Classes consisted of lectures every day for three weeks where we had tutorials in the morning and lectures in the afternoon. The modules were a mix of what I learnt during my time at Sunway University, and additional knowledge. The teaching methods are similar to what is offered in Sunway University, except [in the UK], there was consistent sharing of relevant cases for case studies. We also found out that theories learnt cannot always be applied to the real world, real life examples sometimes proved otherwise,” explained Chok.

The 10 students from Sunway University would get together often for sightseeing trips and dinners. They admitted they had a blast and even organised their own outing to Brighton.

“Meeting new friends from all around the world really broadens your horizons. You learn a new culture, you hear different exciting stories and you learn to understand each other’s beliefs. My time in LSE opened my eyes to a new world and enabled me to view things from a different perspective. Being away from home also allowed me to learn how to be independent and responsible,” said Khor Xin Wei from the BSc (Hons) in Actuarial Studies, of her experience.