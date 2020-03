FIRST CITY UNIVERSITY COLLEGE recently honoured its students during the Awards Ceremony 2020 for their academic excellence and success in extra-curricular activities last year, with 21 awards presented.

For the past 30 years, First City has delivered consistent academic success, with a robust extra-curricular scene. As a part of campus life, students are encouraged to actively participate in sports and recreational clubs.

The titles of Best Sportsman and Best Sportswoman were given to Hoo Sai Yuen and Jacqielynn Saw Sze Wye respectively, for their participation in various Taekwondo tournaments.

“I am excited to receive the title but at the same time, I am a bit worried that I have to keep up my standards,” said Hoo.

Hoo, a Foundation in Arts and Design student, joined the Taekwondo Club in April shortly after enrolling in his course, and trained under coach Steven Tan.

“The coach taught us skill, technique and knowledge. I think that was an advantage because I am a white belt level (rank),” said Hoo. “I don’t think I would have joined the Taekwondo Club if I was in any other university.”

Hoo plans to pursue a degree in Furniture and Product Design.

He added: “I did not expect to win but my coach told me to do my best. I was not keen on joining any competition, but my coach persuaded me to join for fun and to gain experience. It is not about winning or losing. In the end, I am happy because I got my medals.”

Hoo was the first runner-up in the Men’s Sparring category in both the Taylor’s 1st Invitational Taekwondo Championship 2019 and the 2nd Sunway University Invitational Taekwondo Championship 2019.

Hoo also emerged as the second runner-up in the Men’s Junior Sparring category at the MBW International Championship 2019.

Meanwhile, Saw, who was the champion in the MBW International Taekwondo Championship 2019, and second runner-up in both the Taylor’s 1st Invitational Taekwondo Championship and 2nd Sunway University Invitation Taekwondo Championship 2019, said she is “happy and shocked” to receive the title.

First City UC director Tan Sri Dr Teo Chiang Liang commended the students for their ability to strike a balance between academic excellence and extra-curricular activities.

Other award recipients include Edmond Yap Kam-Yuan, Ryan Chin Kit Hoe, Ong Zhi Ee and Alaa Adil Ahmed Elbaz from the Faculty of Business, Hospitality and Communication (FBHC), who emerged as Co-National Champions in the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Society Malaysia Ethics Challenge 2019 for their scintillating presentation on business solutions to selected Ethics and Finance case studies.

They also clinched the Third Place in the CFA Society Singapore University Ethics Challenge 2019 Regional Finals.

Students Loh Qiau Yu and Lim Hong Cheng from the Faculty of Design and Built Environment (FDBE) also carried the First City name to the international stage. They participated in the prestigious ASPac (Asia Student Package Design Competition) 2019.

Lim’s Malaya Tiger candy dispenser entry bagged him the Honourable Award, while Loh’s Clayn design bagged the Japan Foundation Award.

Loh became the sole Asian to clinch top three achievements in the inaugural Olympac competition.

Team Vanguard Design’s design conceptualisation for the Salon Centre of Excellence for New Media impressed the judges, and its members Preston Tew Yong Siang, Yong Sing Luan, Soh Zu Xin, Phang Li Wen, Loo Pei Ling and Chang Qi Heng won first place, with a US$10,000 (RM43,000) cash prize.

Meanwhile, First City UC’s Engineering and Computing students displayed their problem-solving skills with their stellar performance at the E-Genting Bug Hunt Competition 2019. Notably, Choo Han Yang was able to impress the judges with his solutions, and won the second prize.