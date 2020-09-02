Choosing the right university

A SIGNIFICANT number of graduates face difficulties in finding a job after university because of the mismatch between their education and current industry requirements. With high expectations from employers, students need to choose a university that will equip them with the employability skills so sought after in today’s working world.

Since work readiness involves several factors, the development of employability skills cannot be left exclusively to universities; instead, it requires a collaborative effort from multiple stakeholders. The International University of Malaya-Wales (IUMW) is on a mission to meet this challenge.

The Faculty of Communication, Arts & Media (FCAM) at IUMW is leading the way by teaming up with local and global brand names so the faculty can deliver their modules with industry input and influence; dubbed as the “branded syllabus”. Students embark on industrial-driven assignments to boost their portfolios and prepare them for the increasingly complex demands of the workplace.

“This effort will bridge the gap between the academic world and industry. Our students will be ready to work the moment they’re done with their studies, with a strong portfolio to back up their academic qualification,” said Dr Nurul Nisa Omar, head of the faculty.

FCAM offers programmes in Communication, Digital Media and Public Relations & Event Management - dynamic fields with high expectations that require graduates to be on the top of their game.

Organisations involved in the branded syllabus include Lumix of Panasonic, Foreo, BrandGeeks, QWork, and CiliSos, who work with students on modules such as Media Production, Digital Media, Communication Campaigns, and Event Management. Students’ work are showcased in faculty exhibitions and on online platforms including YouTube.

“The active involvement of big companies and industry leaders plays a crucial role in grooming our students; enhancing their capabilities so they become productive members of the workforce,” said Nurul.

IUMW is a joint venture between the University of Malaya and the University of Wales and offers programmes in arts & social sciences, business, and science & technology.

For more information, visit iumw.edu.my