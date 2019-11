USING interactive board games and other creative methods, 66 staff members of OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Berhad recently completed a three-month education programme for 45 Orang Asli children in Hulu Langat, teaching them financial literacy, English, mathematics and craft.

The staff volunteers from the bank’s transaction banking division organised themselves into teams of four to reach out to the seven to 15 year-olds at Kampung Orang Asli Sg Lalang and Paya Lebar in Hulu Langat. They taught for two hours every Saturday during the three-month period.

According to OCBC Bank managing director and global transaction banking head Chong Lee Ying, the children were excited by the creative learning approaches used in the classes which featured real fruits and vegetables, online visuals and interesting games.

“The programme was designed to motivate and excite the children to enjoy learning.

“We operated on the premise that school can indeed be a fun place to learn at and to make friends, and this turned out to be true indeed” she said.

“Despite having difficulty with English pronunciation, the children were fast learners and showed great enthusiasm when responding to questions. The children’s positive attitudes was an encouragement to all of us.”

OCBC Bank has been actively engaging the various communities nationwide through its staff volunteer programmes.

Going beyond providing superior banking products and services to meeting the social needs of the people, Chong explained that the bank strives to be more involved in the localities it operates in and to be more engaged with the community.

“In recent times we have been looking to become even more entrenched in the local community, and our involvement in this educational programme is an example of how we collaborate and engage with communities throughout the country,” she added.