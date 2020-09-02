Develop your ‘technovative’ self

BEING at the forefront of training future engineers and computing experts for 30 years, First City University College’s Faculty of Engineering & Computing intends to continue on its stellar legacy via hosting its first ever online event, Technovation 2020 by First City UC on Sept 5 from 10amto 4pm.

With the theme of Maximising career prospects with I.R 4.0, FEC aims to promote awareness on how I.R 4.0 is transforming various industries across the world.

Speakers will include co-founder and CEO of Shock Media Studio Vince Tan, First City UC Dean of the Faculty of Engineering & Computing Assoc. Prof Dr Christine Lee, School of Computing Teesside University Associate Dean Dr Gordon Marshall, Heals Healthcare Asia, Hong Kong CEO Sudesh Thevasenabathy, aerospace engineer Dr Andy Chong and First City UC acting deputy head of FEC Dr Chua Ping Yong.

Those who are interested in this online event are encouraged to log on to www.facebook.com /firstcityUC on Sept 5, from10am to 4pm for more information.