SPM and STPM students who have received their results can apply to the Elena Cooke Education Fund for financial assistance to further their education.

The fund is managed by the BBGS Alumni Berhad (BAB), a company set up by former students of the Bukit Bintang Girls’ School (BBGS). Reputable education institutions who are part of this initiative include Sunway College, Sunway University, First City University College and KDU University College - which provides scholarships to deserving underprivileged young Malaysians hoping to pursue tertiary education.

Basic criteria for application - applicants must be below 23 years of age as at Dec 31, 2018; and household income must not exceed RM42,000 per annum.

The Elena Cooke Education Fund scholarship application window is open now and will close on March 29, 2019. Forms can be downloaded from www.bbgs.com.my The fund was established in memory of BBGS’ longest-serving headmistress, the late Miss Elena Maude Cooke. It is especially keen on helping the young who are orphans, from single parent families or lived in children’s homes. A total of 38 scholarships have been awarded since 2012.