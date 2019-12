Leaps of Knowledge invited participants to be a game changer in education during its conference held on Nov 23.

The objective of the conference was to empower the community of educationists to raise resilient and visionary leaders.

Organised by FrogAsia, the Leaps of Knowledge Conference is a platform for thought leadership that seeks to inspire and empower educators in moulding life-long learners.

The conference this year was themed around FrogAsia’s core values in “HEART”.

“We aim to inspire a sense of purpose and joy by changing hearts and shaping minds. Over the years, we’ve had the opportunity to inspire thousands of teachers, parents, students and advocates, and we look forward to the positive impact this year’s line up of speakers will bring,” said FrogAsia executive director Lou Yeoh.

During the conference, five keynote sessions were conducted with each embodying one letter from the “HEART” value, by addressing current issues, trends and initiatives in the education landscape.

Focusing on the letter H in “HEART”, Yeoh spoke about the values that FrogAsia believes are the foundation to making a difference in education, while Varkey Foundation Policy and Advocacy manager Nicholas Piachaud and Global Teacher Prize Finalist 2019 Swaroop Rawal each took the stage for the E value by celebrating teachers that enjoy what they do and to impart how performing arts is able to impart life skills on children, respectively.

This year, the conference featured impactful leaders such as international artist and architect Red Hong Yi, Global Teacher Prize 2019 Top 10 Finalist Swaroop Rawal, international psychologist Dr Anjhula Mya Singh Bais, Child Developmental specialist Racheal Kwacz and Teach for Malaysia co-founder and managing director Dzameer Dzulkifli and many more.

The keynotes were then followed by an interview session with YTL Foundation programme director Datin Kathleen Chew and educationist, consultant and trainer Puan Sri Sherina Leong-Aris on how education has evolved throughout the years, and the importance of acting with integrity by having the right character and values in education.

Besides that, Dzameer and Soonufat Supramaniam, a teacher and Teach for Malaysia alumnus, as well as MYReader co-founder Tay Sue Yen discussed how teachers can continue to start new initiatives to reach perfection for the future of education in Malaysia.

Lastly, Malaysian artist-architect Red Hong Yi provided insight on how individuals can think ahead and out of the box to wrap up the keynote session.

During the seminar, insightful discussions covered topics such as how individuals can manage a school on Cloud, implications of exam stress on students, Frog’s new features, respectful parenting and best practices for students to protect themselves from predators.

The seminar sessions were led by speakers such as North Lakes School teacher and senior leader Martyn Soulsby; 2019’s Young Global Leader, international pyschologist and life coach Dr Anjhula; Child and Family Development specialist Kwacz; FrogAsia Product head Aizat Izyani and Kindity Preschool head and early childhood educator Karen Wong.

The annual Leaps of Knowledge Conference was first started in 2013 and has thus far featured over 55 workshops sessions, inspiring more than 20,000 teachers, parents, students and advocates.

In the past, the conferences featured international thought leaders, shapers and technologists such as Nick Vujicic, Dr Sugata Mitra, Dr Alice Wilder and Shaheen Mistri, and local education heroes such as Cheryl Fernando and Alvin Ung, who have all made a strong impression.