ECiM Chairman of the Board of Governors

Tony Fernandes (pix) was in Epsom College in Malaysia (ECiM) to launch a bespoke

A-level programme next year to offer

local students a more affordable Sixth Form education.

It has always been Fernandes’ dream to make Epsom more accessible for more Malaysians since he started the school five years ago. He hopes that this new programme will give a greater number of Malaysians the opportunity to access high quality education for less.

The new 18-month programme, available only for Day Students, will commence in January 2020, making it an ideal option for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) leavers who want to start immediately after the examinations.

It is tailored with the same quality and intellectual depth as ECiM’s other programmes; with subjects offered including Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Business, Economics, Accountancy and Computer Science. Law and Psychology may also be offered, subject to sufficient interest.

ECiM welcomes pupils of all backgrounds and abilities and offers the very highest academic standards, in tandem with outstanding sporting and cultural opportunities.