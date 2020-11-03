Excellence in education

AT the Stella Maris Schools, students and teachers from all faiths and beliefs share a positive environment and are committed to the school motto of ‘Building Minds, Touching Hearts, Shaping Lives’.

1996 saw the establishment of Sekolah Menengah Stella Maris Pudu followed by Sekolah Rendah Stella Maris Ampang in 2003. Stella Maris International School (SMIS) Damansara started in 2013 and to-date comprises of the Primary Wing, Secondary Wing and Centre of Pre-University Studies.

SMIS offers Cambridge curriculum at primary and secondary levels while Pre-University offers both Cambridge A levels and International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP). The Centre of Pre-University Studies started with the first intake of IBDP in 2018 and has seen high growth since then. Currently Pre-University has new intakes in January every year. Form 5 students from national school along with international schools are welcomed to experience exciting international curricula for an affordable, high-quality and holistic education. The school supports the students with many scholarships which may go up to 100% discount in tuition fee.

Merissa Quah Shu Wen who took SPM before joining SMIS for IBDP says that she never knew that learning could be so enjoyable with the right environment and the right teachers who are approachable, friendly, caring and supportive.

Students say studying at SMIS has made them open-minded and balanced learners who can express their opinion fearlessly. This has made them become confident and independent individuals who practice time-management and self-discipline. They now find it easy to take seemingly impossible academic and non-academic challenges and still be resilient when confronted with failures.

For more information, visit https://v3.stellamaris.edu.my/ or email: pre-u@stellamaris.edu.my.