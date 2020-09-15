Feeling the joy of success

BACHELOR of Nursing (Honours) student Len Xen Mei walked away with a certificate of award for Best Oral Presentation after winning second place in the inaugural UMS International Nursing Conference, held in March this year.

Her award-winning final year project (FYP) was titled The association between sleep quality and quality of life among undergraduate students in private university.

The conference was held at Universiti Malaysia Sabah in conjunction with the 11th International Nursing Students’ Forum 2020.

The conference was attended by hundreds of participants from countries including Malaysia, Australia, Oman, Thailand, China and Indonesia. In total, the conference saw a total of 44 oral presentations and 58 poster presentations.

Len’s award-winning FYP abstract is also published in the Malaysian Journal of Medicine and Health Sciences (MJMHS) Scopus Indexed journal and also in MJMHS in July 2020, Vol.16, Supp 5.

Len was indeed overjoyed by the success. She is grateful to her research supervisors and course mates for their support throughout her research’s demanding learning curve.

She also added: “Special thanks to my family members and the nursing academic staff members. This conference was a whole new experience for me and it took me to a whole new level of lifelong learning.

“I hope with this achievement, other Nursing students will be motivated. I also hope that this would lead them to a proactive role in the research field.”