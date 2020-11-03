Forensic Gazette launched

MANAGEMENT AND SCIENCE UNIVERSITY (MSU) has launched the MSU Forensic Gazette. Produced by the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences (FHLS), the magazine will be published annually by the University. Officiating at the launch was MSU president Professor Tan Sri Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid.

“Our research should continue to be applied, inter-disciplinary, and cross-border, and our publications a visible contribution to the body of knowledge. Start building your research skills here to prepare for the world beyond university,” said Mohd Shukri.

MSU is the first private university in Malaysia to offer a Bachelor in Forensic Science (Hons) degree. The four-year programme recognised by the Institute of Chemistry Malaysia integrates scientific theory with hands-on work in a highly specialised forensic laboratory. Training in the key techniques of forensic science is delivered by experienced lecturers and guest speakers from top laboratories.