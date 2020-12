TELEPORT, the logistics venture of airasia digital, has teamed up with Dignity for Children Foundation (Dignity) for a special delivery to commemorate the graduation of their students – a rite of passage many students look forward to attending and celebrating.

Not wanting their Standard Six graduates to miss out on their milestone achievement due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, Dignity for Children Foundation, an organisation that provides quality education and holistic care to underprivileged students, reached out to Teleport to deliver special graduation packs to their graduates.

Teleport CEO Pete Chareonwongsak said: “It is a great joy to be able to provide these students with a special delivery to commemorate their education milestone. Dignity has played a great role in nurturing their graduating students.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to play a meaningful part by delivering their graduation pack.

Dignity for Children Foundation CEO and Co-Founder Petrina Shee said: “We are extremely grateful to Teleport for stepping up and supporting us in making these special deliveries possible. Many of these students had worked extremely hard to graduate despite the challenges they faced. It is wonderful that together we are able to make the event memorable for them.”

On Dec 9, Teleport’s delivery team known as Teleporters delivered a special graduation package to all 112 Dignity students residing within the Klang Valley area.

The graduation package comprised the students’ graduation certificates and their photo. airasia fresh and airasia food’s merchants – Pihapi, Cakeissweet and Pretty Baked by Em also contributed to Dignity’s care packages to the students to make the occasion more memorable and special.