HELP UNIVERSITY has set a new standard of excellence by becoming the first private university in South East Asia to be awarded top marks of 5 Stars in all eight categories of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Star Rating System for international higher education institutions.

HELP also achieved the overall accolade of becoming a 5 Star University Overall, rating its performance as world class across a broad range of areas with a high reputation, cutting-edge facilities and internationally renowned academic development and teaching. This places the university on par with the world’s leading academic institutions, and ahead of its counterparts both locally and regionally.

HELP University vice-chancellor and president Professor Datuk Dr Paul Chan said: “This QS 5 Star is a strong recognition that we excel in eight strong areas including Teaching, Employability and Internationalisation. This explains why our students are not only employable but can choose the jobs they want or be entrepreneurial or go for higher studies in top universities worldwide.”

The eight areas of global excellence are Teaching, Internationalisation and Employability as well as Academic Development, Facilities, Social Responsibility, Inclusiveness and Programme Strength for its Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme in the ELM Graduate School.

HELP University’s Research Management Centre director Professor Geoffrey Williams said: “The QS Stars Ratings provides a comprehensive assessment of our achievement across a wider range of areas than the QS Ranking.”

Williams, who also led the HELP University QS Ratings process, added: “Our 5 Star rating allows our stakeholders, particularly our students, to see where we excel through an objective, independent insight into how HELP University measures up against international standards.”

The QS Stars Ratings team provided a formal, independent audit of HELP University’s performance across 39 indicators in the eight categories benchmarked against objective standards of international excellence.

In the area of Teaching, HELP University achieved full marks for student satisfaction with teaching and further study, with almost one third of HELP graduates opting to continue full or part-time study after graduation.

In the area of Employability, HELP University’s 5 Star rating was supported by full marks for the career support services of CAREERSense, the university’s own in-house one-stop career support and development centre.

The world-class diversity and international outlook of HELP University was recognised through full marks for international collaborations with 116 global partners, students and faculty hailing from 62 different countries and an active student exchange programme with regional and global universities allowing hundreds of inbound and outbound student exchange opportunities each year.