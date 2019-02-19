Impacting lives

Nestle Malaysia, in its purpose of enhancing the quality of life and contributing to a healthier future, contributed RM45,000 worth of Braille reading materials to the Malaysian Foundation for the Blind (MFB). The amount, equivalent to 1,000 books, will aid some 500 visually impaired and blind children.Said the company’s group corporate affairs executive director Nirmalah Thurai, “We are deeply committed to making a positive difference in the lives of those in need. As a company which supports an inclusive and diverse culture, we firmly believe that everyone should be given equal opportunities to read and write, including members of the blind community”.

As being Braille literate is critical in terms of education for the blind and vision impaired, as it increases their opportunities in life, Nirmalah said she hoped this contribution will help improve the literacy rates of those in this segment of the community.

MFB CEO and co-founder Silatul Rahim Dahman thanked Nestle Malaysia for their generous contribution and support over the years and said the donation will go a long way in assisting members of the blind community, especially the young children.

“At MFB, we believe that education can break the cycle of discrimination and poverty, and these books will certainly give members of our community a chance at equality,” Silatul added.