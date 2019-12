More than 2,000 UNITAR International University candidates and their guests gathered for the school’s seventh convocation at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre recently. Students from as far as Cameroon, Libya, Brunei, Nigeria and Indonesia, as well as from across Malaysia, celebrated the event.

Its vice chancellor, Professor Dr. Noor Raihan Ab Hamid said she felt a special connection to the day’s event due to her decade’s long experience of teaching and inspiring the future of students and faculty members at UNITAR International University.

She expressed her passion for teaching students at UNITAR, who in many cases are simultaneously working while going to school, many through the work-study programme organised and managed by the university with their industry partners.

“All of you have earned your way into UNITAR, and many of you did it while working and dealing with everything that life throws at you. This convocation is our way to thank you,” she said.