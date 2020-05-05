Jeffrey Sachs appointed Honorary Distinguished Professor at Sunway University

PROFESSOR Jeffrey Sachs, one of the world’s renowned economists, has been appointed Tan Sri Jeffrey Cheah Honorary Distinguished Professor of Sustainable Development at Sunway University.

Sachs has been associated with Sunway University since 2016 as director of the Jeffrey Sachs Centre on Sustainable Development. He is also a contributor to the University’s Master of Sustainable Development Management programme.

“I would like to congratulate Professor Jeffrey Sachs on his recent appointment as an Honorary Distinguished Professor of Sustainable Development at Sunway University, in recognition of his global leadership in sustainable development, stellar academic achievements and immense dedication to the Jeffrey Sachs Center of Sustainable Development at Sunway University. I look forward to perpetuating our collective efforts towards advancing the sustainable development agenda in Malaysia and across Asia,” said Tan Sri Dr Jeffrey Cheah, Sunway Group Founder and Chairman, and Chancellor of Sunway University.

Sachs in his acceptance response to the appointment said that he is pleased and honoured to accept the Honorary Professorship position. His many other roles include Professor at Columbia University, Director of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, and Special Advisor to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on the Sustainable Development Goals. He is also former director of the Earth Institute at Columbia University. Professor Sachs has authored several books, among them The Age of Sustainable Development which provides insights on moving forward in global sustainable development, highlighting issues of poverty, the environment and social injustice.

Vice-Chancellor of Sunway University Professor Graeme Wilkinson said: “I am absolutely delighted that Professor Jeffrey Sachs has been appointed as a distinguished honorary professor at Sunway University. He is arguably the most famous academic in his field who has dedicated his professional life to researching and campaigning for global sustainable development. He really understands the fragility of our existence on planet Earth and recognises that a lot has to change in order for us to be able to sustain human civilization into the future. We are truly humbled and delighted that he has accepted this honorary position. Our entire academic community will benefit from his wisdom and he will provide outstanding guidance for our researchers and educators in the field of sustainable development.”

Sachs joins a list of distinguished professors at Sunway University, appointed to share their knowledge and expertise with academics and students as well as the public through lectures under the Jeffrey Cheah Distinguished Speakers Series, forums and conferences. Cheah believes in collaborating with and learning from the best in their field of expertise.

Among the Tan Sri Jeffrey Cheah Distinguished Professors attached to Sunway University are eminent academics: Professors Jarlath Ronayne and Sibrandes Poppema who are based at the university; Professors John Todd, Mark Wilson, and William James from the University of Oxford; Professors Sir Alan Fersht, Kay-Tee Khaw, KJ Patel, and Sir Leszek Borysiewicz from the University of Cambridge; and Professor Rema Hanna of Harvard University.