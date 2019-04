IT was a momentous 33rd anniversary for HELP University who together with Bloomberg, launched the largest Bloomberg Finance Lab in Malaysia at the opening of the university’s RM25 million Business Analytics Technology and Innovation Centre (BATIC).

BATIC plays a central role in the university’s transformation towards an analytics-driven and entrepreneurial university. The “Lab”, which is housed in BATIC, will be available to the public. It will act as a technology research, incubation and ideation hub, and include a training centre for stock market researchers, investment analysts and professionals in big data and business analytics.

The endeavour sees HELP University join over 800 other universities across the world with Bloomberg Terminals or Finance Labs.

Briefly, the Bloomberg Terminal comes as a software platform, which serves to provide real-time and historical data, market-moving news and analytics, useful to business and financial professionals in making better-informed investment decisions. Execution platforms for every asset class and research is included, along with a secure and reliable global network communication.

Sixteen terminals have been set up for the university’s business and economics undergraduates use, to build the skills needed for a more solid career in finance as the “Lab” provides access to Bloomberg Market Concepts, an e-learning certification course, and CFAPRO (a database that maps the CFA Institute Candidate Body of Knowledge to over 387 relevant Bloomberg Terminal functions).

Said HELP University vice-chancellor and president, Datuk Prof. Dr. Paul Chan (who assisted in constructing the KLSE Composite Index and held the chairman’s position from 1991 to 2001): “HELP University is recognised for its top quality graduates in the economics, business and financial disciplines. Besides our Business Analytics certificate course, our students can also get certified in Bloomberg Market Concepts (BMC) using the Bloomberg Terminals. Such training and access to rich data, case studies, information resources and financial tools, will accelerate our students on their path to becoming global leaders in the financial and business world.”

Bloomberg’s head of Asean Sales, Maggie Ng, said she was excited for the company to be able to play a part in advancing HELP University achieve its ambition in becoming an analytics and data-driven university.

“With the training and coursework offered by the Bloomberg Finance Lab, we hope to advance the careers of students in Malaysia to build the next generation of financial professionals,” Ng added.