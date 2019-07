A 17-year old student of Beaconhouse Sri Inai International School, Andrew Nge, emerged “Top in the World” for Mathematics and Additional Mathematics.

Andrew earned the title and prestigious award from the Cambridge Assessment International Education, during the recent Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards. He is said to have gained the highest standard mark in the world for International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) for Mathematics (without coursework) and Additional Mathematics for the November 2018 examinations.

Extremely honoured was he to receive the global recognition. “I love math because of how it challenges me to solve difficult problems and I am happy that my passion and hardwork has helped me achieve this truly memorable moment,” he said.

The world’s best as shared that learning wasn’t easy for him and that he struggled with homework due to low concentration earlier on in his education. “But things turned around, thanks to the dedication, patience and encouragement of my parents, teachers and peers who motivated and encouraged me to never give up and always try my best,” he added.

Beaconhouse Sri Inai International School’s executive principal, Nicki Coombs, was incredibly proud of Andrew’s achievement. “He has worked so hard and has racked up impressive academic achievements in the past few years. This is the cherry on top and he is thoroughly deserving of this international recognition,” she said.

About a million students from around the world sit for Cambridge International-based examinations each year with the IGCSE programme, said to be the world’s largest provider of O-Level qualifications taught in more than 1,900 schools in over 50 countries.

Having aced in the IGCSE, Andrew is now pursuing South Australian Matriculation studies towards fulfilling his ambition of becoming a pharmacist with the noble intention of developing new medication that can potentially save lives.