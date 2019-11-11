Master English with experienced teachers

Modern English recently held a press conference in its centre at Bandar Puteri Puchong to give a brief history about Modern English, their teaching beliefs, current activities and future direction.

Modern English Puchong was founded in 2011 by Steve Holloway and his wife, Angie.

Their first centre was located in Taman SEA, Petaling Jaya in 1999. They passed it over to a former colleague of theirs in 2010, and she continues to run its operations.

The key concept of Modern English Puchong is to bring international quality teaching to areas away from central Kuala Lumpur.

Holloway, a former business development manager for the British Council, Kuala Lumpur, believes Modern English combines the best aspects of the British Council with a more open customer focus.

“I learnt a lot while working at the British Council,” said Holloway. “However, even though their language centre has customers, it isn’t strictly a business.”

Holloway went on to explain that what sets Modern English apart is their customer focus. “We have an open-door policy. Parents can come and talk to us freely at any time during the year,” he added.

The teachers from Modern English are a mixture of both native speakers and local Malaysians.

“Great English teachers can be of any nationality or background,” explained Eddie Lim, director of the new Modern English branch in Kota Kemuning.

“What we do insist on, of course,

is native-speaker level English,

and a globally-recognised teaching qualification.”