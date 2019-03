Management and Science University (MSU) awarded 77 diplomas, 1,171 bachelor’s degrees, and 63 postgraduate degrees at its recent 24th Convocation Ceremony. Additionally, an honorary degree was conferred, and five categories of special awards of excellence were presented to 59 recipients from among the graduating Class of 2019.

Due to significant numbers, the convocation ceremony was carried out in three separate sessions. The first witnessed the proclamation of the new MSU Chancellor, the Raja Muda of Kedah Darul Aman, Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Sultan Sallehuddin.

An honorary degree, the MSU Honorary Doctorate, was also presented to National Accreditation Agency for Higher Education, Indonesia, executive board director Prof. Dr. T. Chan Basaruddin, for his contribution in setting a global standard in quality accreditation.

Additionally, the coveted Chancellor Gold Medal Award was presented to Bachelor in Accountancy (Hons) student, Tengku Sarah Tengku Ahmad Zulkifli. She also received a trophy, cash and a scholarship for higher studies at MSU.

Receiving the President Award were two female students - Bachelor of Education (Hons) - TESL Pavithra Pillay Mani, and Diploma in Culinary Arts Husna Abdul Rahman. Along with a trophy each, they also acquired cash and scholarships to further their education at MSU.

Bachelor in Computer Forensic (Hons) student Chua Shang Ren attained the Mohd Shukri Yajid Outstanding Award which came with a trophy, cash and a scholarship.

In addition to the above, 29 were bestowed the Academic Award; 26 the Industry Award, and graduate diplomas and degrees were awarded to MSU’s first batch of students studying achelor in Islamic Management (Hons), Bachelor in Creative Video and Photography (Hons), Bachelor in Education (Visual Arts) (Hons), Diploma in Sport Science, Diploma in Patisserie Arts and Master of Clinical Pharmacy and Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) trainees. n all, MSU’s24th convocation ceremony celebrated 1,811 new graduates.