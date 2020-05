IT HAS been almost two months since the nation went into adherence of the movement control order (MCO). The earlier days had seen worry, anxiety, and even panic, regarding measures to be taken to face the new normal.

Nonetheless, throughout this concern-inducing period, the staff, students and surrounding communities of Management and Science University (MSU) have come together on projects and activities; albeit in the compulsory work-from-home mode.

Leading the M-ProteC project is the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by the School of Hospitality & Creative Arts (SHCA) to medical frontliners.

With global recognition gained through design competitions and international accolades, this Top 2 Best Hospitality School in Malaysia and Top 28 school in the world boasts expertise and creative drive.

This community effort pulls together a total of 150 students and staff volunteers to prepare 1,800 kits comprising a head cover, gown, boot cover, and face shield.

These PPE will be donated to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Klang Hospital, the Sg Buloh Hospital, the Shah Alam Hospital, the Kuala Lumpur Hospital, the Kajang Hospital and the MSU Medical Centre Specialist Hospital.

A total of RM33,000 was allocated to this collaborative charity work which is funded by MSUrians through donations to the Yayasan MSU.

MSU president Professor Tan Sri Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid said: “Given the scale of the pandemic, it’s understandable that many of us will feel helpless. When we were asked by the staff and students to organise projects during this testing time, I was only too happy to agree, and I know a lot of the faculties and departments at MSU felt the same.

“While we find ourselves in exceptionally difficult and testing situations, we’ve been fortunate and overwhelmed by the response of our students, staff, alumni, supportive industries, university and media partners, in working hard to make a difference for others.”