MANAGEMENT and Science University (MSU) has climbed 92 spots to rank 179th on the QS Asia Rankings 2020.

Placed among Asia’s best universities, MSU had ranked at 271 in the QS Asia Rankings 2019 and 217 in 2018.

MSU has performed very well in scores for international faculty, international students, outbound exchange, and inbound exchange. The university also did well in citations per paper and employer reputation; while academic reputation, international research network, faculty-to-student ratio, papers per faculty, and faculty staff with PhD made up the rest of the ranking’s eleven metrics.

MSU was first rated in 2016 when it received QS 5-Stars

in teaching, facilities,

graduate employability, social responsibility, and inclusive-ness.

MSU made its entry into the QS World Universities Ranking (WUR) in 2019, placing 541-550.

QS Employability Rankings 2020 placed MSU at Top 301+ for Alumni Outcome, Top 301+ for Employer Reputation, and Top 201+ for Partnerships with Employers.