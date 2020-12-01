MSU up 40 places in QS Asia Rankings 2021

MANAGEMENT AND SCIENCE UNIVERSITY (MSU) has climbed 40 rungs to rank at Asia #139 and Malaysia #13 in the Asian edition of QS World University Rankings (WUR) 2021.

Rising 18 ranks in academic reputation, 22 in employer reputation and outbound exchange students, 24 in inbound exchange students, 13 in faculty-to-student ratio, and five in international faculty, the achievement is the university’s best thus far since MSU was first listed on the UK-based agency’s QS WUR.

The latest ranking places MSU at Asia’s #31 for international faculty and outbound exchange students, #41 for inbound exchange students, #89 in employer reputation, #136 in faculty-to-student ratio, and #138 in academic reputation.

Over 650 institutions of higher education across 18 Asian countries were ranked in QS Asia Rankings 2021.

MSU has earned a ranking among the world’s top 47 percentile in QS WUR 2021.

The MSU mission for excellent human capital is benchmarked by industry employability, entrepreneurship, social wellbeing, and sustainability; supported by research, lifelong learning, and flexible education, to the pursuit of Transforming Lives, Enriching Futures.