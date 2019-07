STPM and SPM school-leavers looking for options in furthering their education in tertiary levels are encouraged to find out more about the new Foundation in Computing programme offered at Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC). Registration is now open for the September 2019 intake.

As TAR UC is known as a premier digital tech university, students can rest assured at receiving solid grounding in ICT. It also enables for a smoother transition into any of TAR UC’s ICT Bachelor degree programmes like computer science, software engineering, data science, interactive software technology, enterprise information systems, software systems development, internet technology, information security, and management mathematics with computing.

This new Foundation in Computing programme will be conducted by the Centre for Pre-University Studies (CPUS). It will be carried out at TAR UC’s main campus in Kuala Lumpur. With TAR UC’s commitment in providing first-class theoretical and practical training in digital technology, students can look forward to developing digital-savvy skills that will take them forward into growing technology trends such as the Internet of Things, the Industrial Revolution 4.0, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and more.

There is also Foundation programmes in Arts, Science, Accounting, Engineering and Business. Registration for the September intake for these programmes are also on-going at the main campus. Apart from these are selected Diploma and Bachelor degree programmes in applied sciences, computing, information technology, accountancy, finance, business, engineering, built environment, mass communications, creative industries, hospitality & tourism - all which are receiving registrations for the October 2019 intake across TAR UC’s main and branch campuses - in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, Johor, Pahang and Sabah.

TAR UC’s Info Day takes place this August 16 to 18, 2019 at all campuses from 10am to 4pm. More information on all programmes is attainable there or online at www.tarc.edu.my Do enquire about the attractive scholarships available based on academic merit and sibling discounts.

TAR UC enjoys a sterling track record of excellence as a premiere institution of higher learning which provides holistic education through its academic programmes that are professionally driven, industry relevant and entrepreneurship-focused. It is also recognised locally and abroad among the academic fraternity and professional bodies and continues to nurture leaders of tomorrow.