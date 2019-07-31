Of collaborations and insights

THE seventh instalment of Industry Insights took place recently, this year at the Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa. Organised annually by the International Council of Malaysian Scholars and Associates (ICMS), Industry Insights 2019 themed “Advocates of Society 5.0” delved into sub-themes of technology, environment and empowerment.

Eighty participants took part in workshops where they got to discuss case studies presented by this year’s participating firms - the Sunway Group, Maybank Berhad, EY, Axiata, and Samsung. To maintain coherence, all content was made to focus on the Olympic Games.

Industry Insights 2019 project director, John Woo Jia Jun, delivered the opening speech, after which the opening ceremony ensued, followed by the first workshop by Sunway (ICMS partner and venue sponsor). Sunway Group chief of human resources, Foo Shiang Wyne addressed the audience and spoke on the importance of balancing integration and implementation of technology while maintaining community wellness. In a nutshell, it stressed on being leaders with heart and echoed humanising sentiments which are integral to Society 5.0.

EY’s session was next and touched on sustainability, followed by Maybank’s workshop which was segmented into three parts - a digital board game; auctioning for vendors for the Olympic Games; and pitching to vendors on how Maybank’s e-wallet service can be integrated to vendors to benefit the Olympic Village development as well as Maybank.

Day Two began with a session by Axiata which presented a case study concerning a data breach involving the Olympic Games and participants and how to address the situation. Lastly, Samsung hosted a debate which deliberated whether bionics should be allowed in the Olympic Games.

The two-day event concluded with a panel discussion between ICMS alumni, comprising working professionals in engineering, law and consultancy. A networking session followed, allowing participants to gain further insight.

As much as Industry Insights 2019 presented a platform for growth and learning, participants were also competing. The winning team took home RM1,200 as prize money and expressed the importance of such events as this, where collaborations allow for learning and challenges required one to step out of their comfort zones and think out of the box.

Industry Insights is an annual flagship event hosted by the ICMS. It provides insights on various industries to Malaysian youth and gives opportunity for these bright young minds to engage and learn from professionals of leading firms and various industries.

The ICMS is a non-profit professional network of talented and driven Malaysians who are committed to the intellectual and career development of Malaysian students worldwide. It is present in the UK, Hong, Kong, Singapore, the US, Canada and Malaysia, and comprises a total of 150 active associates and around 700 alumni. Its motto - “Building Networks, Empowering Leaders, Realising Ideas.”

For more information, visit www.icmsscholars.org