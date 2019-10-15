RM100,000 raised for Teach For Malaysia

THE Mid Valley City Charity Run 2019 was held for the sixth consecutive year on Sept 22. Due to the haze, the organisers shortened the route and advised participants to enjoy a walk instead of the planned 5km fun run.

Most of the route was indoors, going through both Mid Valley Megamall and The Gardens Mall. The registration fees amounting to RM100,000 was presented to Teach For Malaysia. IGB REIT CEO Antony Barragry presented the mock cheque to Teach For Malaysia managing director and co-founder Dzameer Dzulkifli.