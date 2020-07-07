Scholarship to benefit UTAR M.B.B.S. students

THE Mr. Ng Chin Kiat S.M.J. Scholarship signing ceremony was held at the UTAR Sungai Long Campus on June 19. Signing the agreement were Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) President Ir Prof Dr Ewe Hong Tat and Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences (FMHS) Prof Dr Jenny Parameshvara Deva @ Ng Gek Pheng (below), while witnessing the signing of the agreement were UTAR Vice President for Internationalisation and Academic Development Ir Prof Dr Yow Ho Kwang and FMHS Prof Dr M Parameshvara Deva.

Also present at the signing ceremony were Vice President for Student Development and Alumni Relations Prof Dr Choong Chee Keong, Registrar Yim Lin Heng and Division of Examinations, Awards and Scholarships Director Nik Zaitun Nik Salleh.

Under the scholarship, a total of RM50,000 will be given to UTAR as a scholarship for UTAR Year One Trimester One Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B.B.S.) programme students from Foon Yew Chinese School, Johor Bahru and Kulai campuses.

UTAR will award RM10,000 to each scholarship recipient (one-off scholarship) starting from 2020 to 2024. The scholarship also aims to award the best admission result for newly registered students under the Bachelor of M.B.B.S. programme.

The scholarship was named after Prof Jenny’s late father, who was among the initial team of Johor Baru, Chinese Prominent Business Persons at the time of the Foundation of Foon Yew Chinese School in 1913.