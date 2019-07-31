Speedier professional memberships for TAR UC quantity survey grads

TUNKU Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Board of Quantity Surveyors Malaysia (BQSM) in June. The partnership was sealed during a signing ceremony. TAR UC was represented by its president Prof. Ir. Dr. Lee Sze Wei and Adjunct Prof. Sr. Dato’ Aziz Abdullah, for BQSM as its president. There to witness the signing of the agreement was Works Minister Baru Bian.

With the collaboration, newly graduated TAR UC students of the Bachelor of Quantity Surveying (Hons) programme will be able to attain a professional membership with BQSM swiftly. They now have the advantage of being ahead in their journey into their careers as professional quantity surveyors. Bulk registrations with BQSM will be carried out for the recent grads of the mentioned Bachelor Honours Degree programme who will be registered as Provisional Quantity Surveyors under the Quantity Surveyors (Amendment) Act 2015.

Additionally, BQSM has agreed to waive registration renewal fees and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points for the first year of renewal for all TAR UC quantity surveying graduates.

Added Assoc. Prof. Sr. Ooi Lay Yong, Faculty of Built Environment Dean at TAR UC: “This process allows students to be registered with BQSM immediately upon graduation, reducing the waiting time it usually takes to complete such registration.” In-campus briefing will be conducted by BQSM personnel on the registration process where students will be able to complete all registration procedures even before they complete their studies.

While the MoU between the education institution and the quantity surveying body comes as a plus point for TAR UC in terms of added value, its quantity surveying graduates will be able to focus on building their careers immediately upon graduation.

“We also hope that the cooperative partnership between TAR UC and BQSM will contribute to the enhancement of quantity surveying education, the profession, and the economic and social development in Malaysia,” Dr. Lee concluded.