TWENTY one undergraduates were awarded scholarships this year for various disciplines, bringing the total to 144 since Perbadanan Insurans Deposit Malaysia (PIDM) established the programme a decade ago.

While academic merit was a discerning criteria for applicants, recipients of the PIDM Undergraduate Scholarship Programme were selected based on their financial background, personal strengths and drive to succeed.

Beneficiaries of the scholarship programme are from the B40 income group. In addition, PIDM also awarded a scholarship to a recipient under its scholarship programme for employees’ children.

“The programme is our commitment towards elevating the lives of young people with the potential to reach greater heights,” said PIDM CEO Rafiz Azuan Abdullah.

“Scholarship programmes are highly coveted but can be highly competitive, making it a challenge for those who have less of a competitive edge due to financial impediments. The PIDM scholarship emphasises on the availability of financial access for candidates and provides them with the necessary resources to complete their higher education studies.”

The scholarship programme was established in 2010 to provide bond-free scholarships to deserving individuals.