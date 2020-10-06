Strategic collaboration

REHDA Institute, the training, research and education arm of REHDA Malaysia has announced that it is collaborating with Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR). The exchange of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signing between both parties was organised in conjunction with REHDA Malaysia’s Annual Delegate Conference (ADC) recently.

REHDA Institute is well-positioned to access insights into the supply chain of the nation’s housing delivery system. Coupled with industry knowledge and expertise, the Institute is committed to recommending practical and transformational solutions to the various housing issues and challenges faced, ultimately arriving at a common end goal of improving housing delivery and enhancing homeownership among Malaysians.

Over the last two years, the Institute has been collaborating with UTAR to roll out a Master’s Degree Programme; the Master of Real Estate Development (MRED).

Now an approved and duly accredited Master’s programme, the programme is providing learning opportunities, in collaboration with the industry, with input from Master Real Estate Leaders emphasising applied knowledge and skills as opposed to purely theoretical and academic learning.

The MoA with UTAR is to establish a collaboration between the Institute and UTAR to promote and conduct the Master’s Degree programme.