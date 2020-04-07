Student named top scorer for ICSA paper

LIM Hann Chyuan, a Bachelor of Corporate Administration (Honours) final-year student at Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) outdid the competition in the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA) December 2019 examinations by clinching the AmBank Group Prize for the Best Paper in Corporate Financial Management (CFM).

Lim, a Malaysian Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (MAICSA) study grant recipient, managed to attain a distinction grade for the CFM paper.

Students who sit for this paper are tested on a range of financial management issues, and they are gauged for their professional knowledge and technical and analytical skills.

Among the issues tested are financial objectives, sources of finance, share and loan capital, cost of capital, capital structure, working capital management, capital investment appraisal and business valuation.

“As corporate administration students, we were encouraged to take the ICSA examination to enhance the value of our future career,” Lim said.

“The biggest challenge I faced while preparing for the exams was that I had to make initial preparations on my own, since I couldn’t consult anyone else.

“But in the end, I managed to overcome this problem by referring to my lecture notes and online resources.

“I also attempted a few sets of past year papers before the exams to make my revision more effective.”

He added: “TAR UC has provided me with a conducive studying environment to succeed. Most of the lecturers and tutors are very experienced, and they are willing to answer my questions with patience even though some of the questions are out of the current scope of study.

“Thanks to TAR UC’s lecturers and facilities, I have built a strong foundation to prepare myself well for my career in the future.”