Study in Australia Expo

Unlike any other education expos, here are some good reasons why you should attend this one by Excel Education:

1) Important information will be shared about the latest on studying in Australia.

2) Personnel representing reputable Australian universities will be available for face-to-face consultation.

3) Admission is free.

4) Receive precious information from networking with education industry professionals and other students/parents.

5) Gain valuable insights and learn how to expand your professional network offline from the “Youngest Most Inspirational LinkedIn Icon in Malaysia 2019” and “Top 43 Most Inspirational LinkedIn Icons to follow in Malaysia 2018” - head organiser and host of LinkedIn Local Kuala Lumpur, Gholamali (Alish) Sh.

6) First education expo in Malaysia that incorporates a LinkedIn seminar to increase awareness among students on the advantages of LinkedIn especially in establishing connections, even while at university.

7) Learn how to boost graduate employability.