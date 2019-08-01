Unlike any other education expos, here are some good reasons why you should attend this one by Excel Education:
1) Important information will be shared about the latest on studying in Australia.
2) Personnel representing reputable Australian universities will be available for face-to-face consultation.
3) Admission is free.
4) Receive precious information from networking with education industry professionals and other students/parents.
5) Gain valuable insights and learn how to expand your professional network offline from the “Youngest Most Inspirational LinkedIn Icon in Malaysia 2019” and “Top 43 Most Inspirational LinkedIn Icons to follow in Malaysia 2018” - head organiser and host of LinkedIn Local Kuala Lumpur, Gholamali (Alish) Sh.
6) First education expo in Malaysia that incorporates a LinkedIn seminar to increase awareness among students on the advantages of LinkedIn especially in establishing connections, even while at university.
7) Learn how to boost graduate employability.
International education provider, Excel Education, invites students and parents to its Study in Australia Expo this Saturday, Aug 3, from 1pm to 4pm, at NEM Blockchain Centre, Level 1, Lot 1.02, Glo Damansara Mall. With A-Level and IGCSE results just about out, this event would possibly open doors and expand ideas to more possibilities.
Furthermore, this is a first, for an organiser, in this case, Excel Education, to host an education expo at a co-working space, this one at Glo Damansara Mall. The company promotes spaces like these as an ideal environment for students, especially those who want to study hard, and study smart.
Many students have claimed that they find overcrowded and expensive cafes, as well as outdated libraries unsuitable as places to study. They do not make the ideal environment due to distractions, noise from people’s conversations, and mind you, they can be quite uncomfortable and ill-appropriate as spaces to work on projects and assignments.
The minds behind Excel Education suggest co-working spaces as affordable and comfortable learning and working spaces. Traditionally, co-working spaces were associated with start-up business owners or entrepreneurs, mobile workers and freelancers. Now, students will find themselves more productive in this kind of environment set up specifically for “working”.
So come by this Saturday, if not to gain first-hand knowledge and tips and tricks about studying in Australia, then the vast and varied information that can be an advantage to you. Additionally, it’s a great space to chill at on a Saturday, maybe over a cuppa.
For more information and registration, please visit http://event.e2studysolution.com/edufairaug2019/ or contact Excel Education’s Miss Yi Ran at 018-241 4802.