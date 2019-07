The Trust Schools Programme (TSP 1.0) was developed by social enterprise LeapEd Services Sdn Bhd (LeapEd), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Khazanah Nasional Berhad. It was designed to develop holistic students with 21st century capabilities, created in collaboration with Yayasan AMIR and the Ministry of Education.

The programme is delivered as a customisable model so as to ensure its sustainability in Malaysian schools. It was introduced in 2011 and has since impacted over 5,300 parents and 65,000 students in 83 schools across 12 states in Malaysia.

An impact study which was carried out revealed insights on the influence of the TSP. At a press conference, LeapEd’s managing director, Zulhaimi Othman, shared findings of the study - “Education in the 21st Century - Our Impact”.

“The TSP was designed with the future generation in mind. Over the past nine years, we worked closely with our strategic partners, the Education Ministry and Yayasan AMIR, to develop and implement the programme across schools in Malaysia, equipping students with critical life skills they require, as well as transforming schools in a holistic manner by adapting international best practices,” he said, and shared the findings of the study done to review the effeciveness of the TSP 1.0 and how to enhance the model and take it forward.

Below are some interesting insights from the study.

* 95% of secondary school teachers and 76% of primary school teachers moved up the scale by at least one level e.g. from Starting to Developing or Enhancing to Extending. A movement of one level indicates a paradigm shift in levels of knowledge, skills, thinking, pedagogy and practice.

* 86% of primary and 91% of secondary Middle Leaders observed a minimum progression of one level. As for the Senior Leadership team, 76% of primary and 83% of secondary Senior Leaders indicated a minimum progression of one level.

* Of the 124 Middle Leaders surveyed, 8% indicated a progress of three levels, equivalent to a very high level of teaching excellence.

* The study also showed that the TSP 1.0 has had a positive impact on the professional competencies of school staff, allowing them to nurture students and provide quality learning in the classrooms.

* The study found that parents reacted positively to the programme as they observed an increase in opportunities for students to be involved in the life of the schools. There was also an increase in the frequency and level of interaction between schools, parents and the wider community which is positive as school climate is both a strong influencer when it comes to students’ life satisfaction, well-being and student outcomes.

The research also identified opportunities to further enhance the programme. Hence, TSP 2.0 was launched in selected Malaysian public schools.

“We believe that investing in education is the smartest decision one can make as education provides opportunity, which in turn empowers people, cultivates creativity and improves confidence and self-belief,” Zulhaimi added.

The Impact Study was carried out via surveys, interviews and observations. It involved over 3,000 respondents comprising school employees, students and parents. For more information on the programme and implementation of TSP 2.0, which is aligned to global trends and national aspirations, visit www.leapedservices.com