TAR UC is boosting its research and industry collaboration

TUNKU Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) is bolstering its research capacity and industry collaboration with the involvement of the academics and students.

One of the recent research outcomes that has been commercialised is the follow-on development of colloidal silver. Under suitable dosage, colloidal silver can be used as a natural antibiotic and healing agent, which has antimicrobial functions and plays important functions on immune systems.

The research which started in 2011 was headed by Assoc Prof Dr Loke Chui Fung, Dean of the Faculty of Applied Sciences (FOAS) and assisted by Dr Poh Tze Ven, Senior Lecturer of the Faculty of Computing and Information Technology (FOCS). The project involved many final year students of FOAS in collecting the necessary scientific data for the whole duration of the research.

The research outcome from colloidal silver study is commercialised in the partnership with Aurora Health Sdn Bhd resulting in a series of healthcare products such as Aurora Silver Multipurpose Skin Spray, a nano silver designed in TAR UC’s laboratory.