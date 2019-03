In conjunction with its May 2019 intake, Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC), will be having its Open Day at all its campuses - Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, Johor, Pahang and Sabah - from March 14 to April 14, 9am to 5pm.

Registration will be open for all programmes, including Cambridge GCE A-Level to Foundation, Diploma, Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes. Visitors can look forward to an exciting lineup of activities such as baking demonstrations, exhibitions, campus tours and more, apart from academic consultation and career guidance sessions.

The Open Day presents an opportunity for parents and prospective students to get to know, have a peek and feel, of the TAR UC campus life, and attain information and details about programmes and study options. Professional academic staff will also be on hand to answer any queries.

For more information, please call 03-4145 0100 / 23 ext. 3475 (Sri)/ext. 3185 (Joclyn). Otherwise, visit www.tarc.edu.my or look for Tunku Abdul Rahman University College on Facebook.