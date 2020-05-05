TAR UC supports fight against Covid-19

IN mounting its effort to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) has initiated a number of initiatives to support the needs of the nation’s frontliners.

Among the initiatives was a joint collaboration between the Faculty of Communication and Creative Industries (FCCI) in TAR UC and Malaysian fashion designer Datuk Radzuan Radziwill to produce 400 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the team of health professionals in a number of public hospitals.

Within a short period of time, everyone involved in the collaboration including TAR UC’s fashion design lecturers have coordinated themselves in working towards producing the required PPEs.

The team in TAR UC involved in this initiative was led by Jamalruddin Zamahuri who is a Programme Leader and Senior Lecturer in the Department of Creative Industries in FCCI.