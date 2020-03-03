The best of the best

STARTING the year with the good results obtained in the Western Australian Certificate of Education (WACE) 2019 examinations were 322 students from the Sunway College Australian Matriculation Programme (AUSMAT).

Of that number, 150 were students who obtained ATAR 90 and above, while 172 students achieved ATAR 80 and above. The highest achievers were Lee Yong Ler, Vincent Lau Han Leong, Tan Jia Ying, Loo Yang Ching, Bryan Chow Wei Ming, Marcus Wong Ming Tao, Vanessa Khoo Ming Yi and Edmund Lee Wai Loon, who achieved ATAR 99 and above.

Receiving two awards during the AUSMAT High Achievers’ Award Ceremony – the Subject Exhibition and Subject Certificate of Excellence in English as an Additional Language or Dialect – was Loo Yang Ching.

In total, six Special Subject Certificates of Excellence were given to candidates for Business Management and Enterprise, Chemistry, English as an Additional Language or Dialect, Human Biology, Mathematics Applications and Physics.

Achieving an ATAR of 99.65%, Lee Yong Ler received the Jeffrey Cheah Special Entrance Scholarship and a Book Prize worth AU$200 (RM550) from The University of Melbourne.

One of Lee’s proudest achievements was being the top scorer of the AUSMAT 2019 cohort and obtaining the Special Subject Certificate of Excellence for Chemistry in WACE. Lee’s mother Chin Geok Mooi was happy her son did well in his studies.

Having accomplished ATAR 99.60%, Tan Jia Ying thanked her lecturers for their hard work and efforts. With a passion for the human anatomy, Tan will be pursuing the Bachelor of Medical Science and Doctor of Medicine at Monash University Malaysia.

Speaking on her learning journey at Sunway College, she said: “I appreciated the extensive use of technology in the teaching here, where I got to use OneNote, Kahoot, Mind Meister, Padlet, Youtube and other applications and websites during the learning process.”

During her AUSMAT journey, Tan took part in various activities such as the AUSMAT I-Care Run, Kangaroo Maths Competition, and the Australia National Chemistry Quiz.

She was also a member of the Sunway Medical & Pre-Health Sciences Society, and volunteered at many events through Sunway Student Volunteers.

“AUSMAT has helped me in my personal growth and development in more ways than one. Academically, it has helped me understand my own study methods and helped me improve in my time management skills,” said Vanessa Khoo Ming Yi, who achieved ATAR 99.05%.

Being interested in data science – especially the application of technology, statistics and programming in analysing data – Vanessa looks forward to pursuing this field of study as it will allow her to understand the implementation of data analytics, programming and technology, as these have the power to lead people in making decisions into the future.

Highlighting the successes, hard work and dedication of lecturers and students, AUSMAT director Vanitha Satchithanadan said it was heart-warming to read so many commendations from the students who were appreciative of their lecturers.

“AUSMAT won the Best Smart School Award at EduTECH Asia 2019 in Singapore,” she said. “This award is not just a feather in our collective hats, but acknowledgement that our students are well-prepared to take on the world in this new digital decade. This is made possible thanks to the endless support we have at Sunway College.”

The Best Smart School Award is bestowed in recognition of the usage of advanced technologies and equipment in the classrooms to enhance student learning experiences.

Guests at the event included Sunway Education Group CEO Dr Elizabeth Lee, Sunway University Vice-Chancellor Prof Graeme Wilkinson, Acting Group Registrar Ng Beng Lean, Australian High Commission Education and Science Counsellor Bernadine Caruana, and Sunway International School Executive Director and Sunway College Pre-University Studies Director Cheng Mien Wee.