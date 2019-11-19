Home
Contact Us
RSS
Archive
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
SMS Alerts
SEARCH
LOGIN
Local
World
Business
Sport
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Feature
Reviews
Fashion & Beauty
Next Gen
Zest
What2Eat
Tech Today
Going Places
The Right Read
All the Buzz
Spotlight
Media & Marketing
Opinion
Another Take
Freespace
Just Different
Law Speak
Local Counsel
Making Sens
My View
Off The Cuff
On The Other Hand
Policy Matters
Speaking From The Heart
Gear Up!
Supplement
Edu+
Education News
Grad+
Career+
Urban X
Her!
Wellbeing
Special Supplement
Urban Parenting
Cerita
Berita
Automotif
Images
The Sun Daily
>
Supplement
>
Education News
The Brightest
19 Nov 2019 / 11:43 H.
THE BRIGHTEST ... Out of 94 participating teams, 10 teams emerged as winners of the ICAN School Challenge 2019. The students, aged between six to 16 years old, and their teams will represent Malaysia for this year’s global ICAN Children’s Summit in Italy that is expected to host 2,000 children and 800 educators. Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik is seen here with the students of SK Taman Bersatu.
Did you like this article?
0
I love it
0
I like it
0
I dont like it
Close Ads X
RELATED NEWS
All ready for school in 2020.
Ready for next year
Education News
19 Nov 2019 / 11:39
From left: Yung, Felicia, De Meyer and Bashir who were panellists at the World Mental Health Day Forum held at HELP University Subang2 Campus with the theme of ‘Suicide Prevention’.
Acknowledging the problem of mental health
Education News
19 Nov 2019 / 11:36
OCBC staff with some of the orang asli children.
Creative learning
Education News
19 Nov 2019 / 11:33
Epsom College launches A-level
Education News
11 Nov 2019 / 11:04
Today's popular
Most shared
LIVE FOOTBALL RESULTS