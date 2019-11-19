THE BRIGHTEST ... Out of 94 participating teams, 10 teams emerged as winners of the ICAN School Challenge 2019. The students, aged between six to 16 years old, and their teams will represent Malaysia for this year’s global ICAN Children’s Summit in Italy that is expected to host 2,000 children and 800 educators. Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik is seen here with the students of SK Taman Bersatu.