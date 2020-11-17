The first Malaysian to receive the Mountbatten Medal

ASSOCIATE Professor Dr Tang Tong Boon (pix) from Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) Malaysia has been awarded the Mountbatten Medal, one of the Institution of Engineering and Technology’s (IET) Achievement Awards.

The IET Achievement Awards, which recognise some of the world’s top engineering talent, acknowledge individuals who have made an exceptional contribution to the advancement of science, engineering and technology in any sector, either through research and development in their respective technical field or through their leadership of an enterprise.

The Mountbatten Medal was established by the National Electronics Council in 1992. The Medal is awarded annually for an outstanding contribution, or contributions over a period, to the promotion of electronics or information technology and their application.

Presently, Dr Tang serves as the Secretary of the HICoE Council, and the Chair of the IEEE Circuits and Systems Society Malaysia Chapter.

He received the Mountbatten Medal for his contribution to the advancement and promotion of neurotechnology and its applications in mental healthcare. He is recognised for his pioneering work on functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) in Malaysia.